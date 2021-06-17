See All Cardiologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ghobrial works at Associates In Respiratory Medicine, PA in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Acidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Respiratory Medicine PA
    250 2nd St E Ste 3A, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 800-1469
    DBA Eldridge McCormick, MD PA
    410 43rd St W Ste I, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 800-1473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 17, 2021
    My visit was great I feel like I found someone who knows what I am going through this time
    Kathleen Perry — Jun 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD
    About Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194728279
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobrial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghobrial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghobrial works at Associates In Respiratory Medicine, PA in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghobrial’s profile.

    Dr. Ghobrial has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Acidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobrial. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobrial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobrial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobrial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

