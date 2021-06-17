Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobrial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ghobrial works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Respiratory Medicine PA250 2nd St E Ste 3A, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 800-1469
-
2
DBA Eldridge McCormick, MD PA410 43rd St W Ste I, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 800-1473
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghobrial?
My visit was great I feel like I found someone who knows what I am going through this time
About Dr. Victor Ghobrial, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1194728279
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghobrial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghobrial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghobrial works at
Dr. Ghobrial has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Acidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobrial. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobrial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobrial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobrial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.