Overview

Dr. Victor Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Garza works at Lone Star Circle Of Care At Northwest Austin Family Medicine in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Circle Of Care At Northwest Austin Family Medicine
    11111 Research Blvd Ste 320, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 800-5722
    Dec 10, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Garza since the summer. I feel like a lot of progress has been made and I know there’s more to come. I really wish our visit were longer.
    Amoora — Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Victor Garza, MD
    About Dr. Victor Garza, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1134329535
    • 1134329535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Lone Star Circle Of Care At Northwest Austin Family Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

