Dr. Victor Gallo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Gallo works at David Vivas Physician PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.