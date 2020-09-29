Dr. Victor Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Gallo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Gallo works at
Locations
-
1
David Vivas Physician PC1075 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallo?
My sister in law used to work for him and when my dad got colon cancer, she insisted he see Dr Gallo ONLY.. Dad was in his 80's at the time, cancer had spread outside the colon. Gallo operated successfully and Dad lived another 10 years free of cancer. Since then, me, my husband, son and friends go to him. Office immaculate, staff warm, friendly and efficient. Very organized, No, EXTREMELY organized is a better word.
About Dr. Victor Gallo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821067349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo works at
Dr. Gallo has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallo speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.