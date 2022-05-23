Dr. Victor Gall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gall, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Gall, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Gall works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Colon & Rectal Surgery1163 Route 37 W Ste A1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 702-0973
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Operated on cancer on the back of my hand and did a great job.
About Dr. Victor Gall, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1508158627
Dr. Gall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
