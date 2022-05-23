See All Oncologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Victor Gall, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Victor Gall, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. 

Dr. Gall works at Ocean Colon & Rectal Surgery in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean Colon & Rectal Surgery
    1163 Route 37 W Ste A1, Toms River, NJ 08755 (732) 702-0973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Cancer Surgery
Cancer Treatment
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Cancer Surgery
Cancer Treatment

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 23, 2022
About Dr. Victor Gall, MD

  • Surgical Oncology
  • English
  • 1508158627
