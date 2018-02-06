Dr. Victor Ferrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ferrini, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Ferrini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1272 W Main St Bldg 3, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-1880
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital of Southeast Ohio2000 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1993
-
3
Licking Surgical Services30 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and knowledgeable, amazed me.
About Dr. Victor Ferrini, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.