Overview

Dr. Victor Ferlise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ferlise works at Urologic Health Center of Nj PC in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.