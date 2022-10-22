Dr. Victor Ferlise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferlise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ferlise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Ferlise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Urologic Health Center of Nj PC67 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very proactive. Always thoroughly explains procedures beforehand. His office staff is very cooperative & friendly.
About Dr. Victor Ferlise, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferlise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferlise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferlise has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferlise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferlise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferlise.
