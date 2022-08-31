See All Hand Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Victor Fehrenbacher, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Victor Fehrenbacher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Fehrenbacher works at UofL Physicians - Pediatrics Sleep Medicine in Louisville, KY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Children's Hospital
    231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 852-5501
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Norton Brownsboro Hospital
    4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 446-8000
  3. 3
    Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC
    8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-9105
  4. 4
    Norton Louisville Arm & Hand
    9880 Angies Way Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-4263
  5. 5
    Norton Hospital
    200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Fehrenbacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962769257
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fehrenbacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fehrenbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fehrenbacher has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehrenbacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehrenbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehrenbacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehrenbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehrenbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

