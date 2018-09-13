Overview

Dr. Victor Farrah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Farrah works at Novant Health Primary Care Tyro in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.