See All Family Doctors in Lexington, NC
Dr. Victor Farrah, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Farrah, DO

Family Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victor Farrah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Farrah works at Novant Health Primary Care Tyro in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care Tyro
    4705 S Carolina Highway 150 stes # C, Lexington, NC 27295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farrah?

    Sep 13, 2018
    I travel from Asheboro to lexington to see doctor. I have a lot of trust an confidence in the care I receive.
    Trent in Asheboro — Sep 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Farrah, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Farrah, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farrah to family and friends

    Dr. Farrah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farrah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Farrah, DO.

    About Dr. Victor Farrah, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184713364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Parkview
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Farrah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrah works at Novant Health Primary Care Tyro in Lexington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Farrah’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.