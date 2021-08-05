Overview

Dr. Victor Fariwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deal, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.