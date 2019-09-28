Overview

Dr. Victor Du, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from North Shore University Hospital and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Du works at MedStar Neurosurgery MFSMC in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.