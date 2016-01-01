Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Dinh, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Dinh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Dr. Dinh works at
Locations
Victor H Dinh MD9746 Westminster Ave Ste D2, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 530-0776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Dinh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Meml Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh works at
Dr. Dinh speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Dinh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.