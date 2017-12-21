Dr. Victor Deloach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deloach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Deloach, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Deloach, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Deloach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reliable MD5045 Fruitville Rd # 123B, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (772) 203-4613Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deloach?
Victor Deloach spent time taking care of me and made me feel comfortable during our visit. He is a great doctor who I've come to multiple times and would recommend my family to!
About Dr. Victor Deloach, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982693123
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deloach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deloach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deloach works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deloach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deloach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deloach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deloach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.