Dr. De Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor De Villa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor De Villa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center and OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.
Dr. De Villa works at
Bellin Health ENT704 S Webster Ave Ste 501, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-6050
Bellin Psychiatric Center Marinette2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-5225
- Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional. Sets goals. Could not be more satisfied.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. De Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Villa works at
Dr. De Villa has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Villa speaks Filipino.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.