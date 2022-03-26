Dr. Victor Dabelea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabelea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Dabelea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor Dabelea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie|Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Dabelea works at
Consultants in Obstetrics and Gynecology - Denver2055 N High St Ste 140, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
I had a very good experience with this doctor. He is professional and kind. I loved working with his nurse Sue, she is great and kind. I would absolutely recommend this doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Romanian
- 1316111990
- St Joseph Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital Program
- Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie|Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie
Dr. Dabelea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabelea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabelea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabelea works at
Dr. Dabelea has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabelea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dabelea speaks Romanian.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabelea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabelea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabelea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabelea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.