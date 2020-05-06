Overview

Dr. Victor Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at OPES Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.