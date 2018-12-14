Dr. Victor Corrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Corrigan, MD
Dr. Victor Corrigan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2065, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 720-0911
Piedmont Heart of Buckhead275 Collier Rd Nw, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He saved me from open heart surgery and recovery with another Doctor by putting in 3 stents. He is very attentive, informative, competent, and concerned about your health.
About Dr. Victor Corrigan, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Corrigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corrigan works at
Dr. Corrigan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrigan.
