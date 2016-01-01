Dr. Victor Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chung, MD
Dr. Victor Chung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
La Jolla Facial Plastic Surgery4765 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154551042
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
