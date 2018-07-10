Overview

Dr. Victor Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chiu works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.