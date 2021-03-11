Overview

Dr. Victor Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.