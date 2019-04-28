Overview

Dr. Victor Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Lactose Intolerance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.