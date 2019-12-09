Dr. Victor Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Dr. Victor Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Napa, CA.
Dr. Chang works at
Permanente Medical Group3285 Claremont Way, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 258-4512
Northwest Houston1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1677
Katy1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 120, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 347-0176
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
I was experiencing irregular pupils and the neurologist/emergency room doctors/other ophthalmologist didn't know why. Dr. Chang figured out that it was the shingles virus that had internally invaded the ganglion nerves. He prescribed antiviral medication and took very good care of my eyesight issues that had resulted from the shingles. He formulated special eye drops and took the necessary time to ensure the best treatment possible. Dr Chang is a VERY intelligent man who cares about his patients. This man is a blessing!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.