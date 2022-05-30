Overview

Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at MEDICAL ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.