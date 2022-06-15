Dr. Victor Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Kidney Associates PC4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 17, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 735-5522
-
2
Harshit M Patel MD373 W MAIN ST, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 225-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
While Dr. Chang is a extremely competent and well regarded doctor, his office staff has a lot to be desired. Five messages over two weeks in order to get the correct prescription sent to the correct place. Every person passed the buck to someone else. Absolutely no follow-up. Total incompetence.
About Dr. Victor Chang, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558537191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.