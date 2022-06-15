Overview

Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Long Island Kidney Associates PC in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.