Dr. Victor Castro, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Castro works at Heart Clinic, PLLC in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.