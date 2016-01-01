Dr. Victor Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Castro, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
South Texas Health System Clinics #300500 E Ridge Rd Ste 300, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 630-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Castro, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376511873
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
