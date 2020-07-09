Overview

Dr. Victor Castilla Yataco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Castilla Yataco works at Optum-Arcadia in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.