Dr. Carpiniello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Carpiniello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Carpiniello, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Carpiniello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Hospital Urology800 Walnut St Fl 19, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3409
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpiniello?
Dr. Carpinello has been my urologist for several years and I think he's excellent He's always made me feel comfortable with any appointments I've had with him. I've also had 4 minor surgical procedures with him and he's always been straight up with me regarding the plan going into the procedure and the post-operative plans as well. Each procedure went well and I have great confidence in him! I couldn't imagine going to another urologist and I would recommend him to any of my loved ones.
About Dr. Victor Carpiniello, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1790748838
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpiniello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpiniello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpiniello works at
Dr. Carpiniello has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpiniello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carpiniello speaks Italian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpiniello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpiniello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpiniello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpiniello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.