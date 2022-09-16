Overview

Dr. Victor Carabello, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Carabello works at Practice in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Commerce, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.