Dr. Victor Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor Byrd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
222 Medical Office Building222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2183
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I wish all doctors could be like Dr Byrd. He is kind and listens to his patients. He allows you to be involved in decisions about treatment. Most of all he tries to improve your quality of life while dealing with these disabling diseases. I hope he never retires because he’s one that’ll be hard to replace.
About Dr. Victor Byrd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Centre College
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.