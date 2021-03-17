Dr. Victor Brugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Brugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Brugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brugh is a thorough and compassionate physician. He has always been one of my most trustworthy care givers. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Victor Brugh, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902884133
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med/St Lukes Hospital
- University VA
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brugh has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.