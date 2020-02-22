Overview

Dr. Victor Bravo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Bravo works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.