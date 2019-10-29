Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Bowers, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Unviersity Of South Florida and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-5544Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the very best at TGH for Transplant surgery
About Dr. Victor Bowers, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1215930383
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge University
- University of South Florida
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- Unviersity Of South Florida
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
