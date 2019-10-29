See All Transplant Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Victor Bowers, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Victor Bowers, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Unviersity Of South Florida and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Bowers works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-5544
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2019
    He is the very best at TGH for Transplant surgery
    Camille Riggins — Oct 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Bowers, MD
    About Dr. Victor Bowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215930383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cambridge University
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Internship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Unviersity Of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowers works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bowers’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

