Dr. Victor Benezra, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Benezra Womens Care129 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 405-3000
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Benezra Women’s Care is filled with compassionate and caring professionals who make each visit pleasant and helpful. In my almost 70 years on this planet, I have had exposure to many medical professionals. Dr. Benezra is the best of the best in my experience. He listens and involves his patients in their care. He obviously respects his patients and cares about their well-being. He is exceptionally skilled and knowledgeable. He has the wisdom to surround himself with courteous, caring, professional staff to ensure the entire experience at his office is outstanding. This is THE place to go in the Melbourne area for women’s care.
- Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Dr. Benezra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benezra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benezra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benezra speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Benezra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benezra.
