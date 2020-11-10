Dr. Victor Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Bello, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Bello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Fed Bahia Fac Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Bello Eyecare3619 Park East Dr Ste 306, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-9868Tuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bello is a very good doctor and did my cataract surgery. I would recomment him to all my frients.
About Dr. Victor Bello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp Cleveland
- U Fed Bahia Fac Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
