Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Gulfport.
Dr. Bazzone works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Care BHRT & Vitamin Center10051 Lorraine Rd Ste B, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 604-4546
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazzone?
I’m trying to contact office but number is disconnected. Is there someone who can help direct me to the right number?
About Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1972604650
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|West Virginia University Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzone accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzone works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.