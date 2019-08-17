See All Neurosurgeons in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Bazzone works at Doctor's Care BHRT & Vitamin Center in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Care BHRT & Vitamin Center
    10051 Lorraine Rd Ste B, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 604-4546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2019
    I'm trying to contact office but number is disconnected. Is there someone who can help direct me to the right number?
    — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972604650
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny Gen Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|West Virginia University Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Bazzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzone works at Doctor's Care BHRT & Vitamin Center in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Bazzone’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

