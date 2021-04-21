Overview

Dr. Victor Barredo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Barredo works at South Miami Neurology, First Choice Neurology in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.