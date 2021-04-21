Dr. Victor Barredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Barredo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Barredo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Barredo works at
Locations
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So warm, patient and kind. Truly listens and cares. Has trained Daniela Fonseca wonderfully. She is following in his footsteps phenomenally
About Dr. Victor Barredo, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912917626
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barredo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barredo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barredo has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barredo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barredo speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barredo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.