Dr. Victor Barnica, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Upaep and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Barnica works at General Surgery Associates, Las Cruces, NM in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.