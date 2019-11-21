Dr. Victor Barnica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Barnica, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Barnica, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Upaep and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Locations
General Surgery Associates2530 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two surgeries with Dr. Barnica, both were handled perfectly. I highly recommend both he & his staff. In addition to being very proficient at his trade, he is caring with an engaging personality.
About Dr. Victor Barnica, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881973873
Education & Certifications
- SIU School of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Mc
- Upaep
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

