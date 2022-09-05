Overview

Dr. Victor Awuor, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Awuor works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Brain Abscess and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.