Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (154)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Antonacci works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Roxbury Road Office
    324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 (815) 398-9491
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office
    5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 (815) 389-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beloit Memorial Hospital
  • Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
McMurray's Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Ganglion Cyst
Knee Disorders
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Best wishes for your retirement, you will be missed but we hope you enjoy your family time. You have earned it.
    About Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1306813506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Otto E. Aufranc Fellow In Total Joint Reconstruction and Revision Arthroplasty, The New England Baptist Hospital 1986
    Fellowship
    Residency
    St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonacci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonacci works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Antonacci’s profile.

    Dr. Antonacci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonacci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonacci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonacci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonacci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonacci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

