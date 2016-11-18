Dr. Victor Angel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Angel, DO
Overview
Dr. Victor Angel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milford, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Angel works at
Locations
University of Cincinnati Health Primary Care300 CHAMBER DR, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 475-8050
Harold T Pretorius MD, PhD4743 Cornell Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45241 Directions (513) 561-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angel is the best doctor I've ever had. He is retiring soon and I don't know how I will survive without him.
About Dr. Victor Angel, DO
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1679624803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
