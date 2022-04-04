Dr. Victor Andress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Andress, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Andress, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Andress works at
Locations
Southeastern Urology Associates380 Hospital Dr Ste 320, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 765-7000
Houston Urology Associates233 N Houston Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 352-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Urologist for some time now and is pleasant and thorough! Staff is great! Wish he was still in Macon.
About Dr. Victor Andress, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659407567
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andress has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Andress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.