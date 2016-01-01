See All Gastroenterologists in Lancaster, SC
Dr. Victor Amato, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Victor Amato, MD

Gastroenterology
1.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victor Amato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Amato works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster
    108 Healthcare Dr, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Constipation
Diarrhea
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amato?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Amato, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Amato, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amato to family and friends

    Dr. Amato's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amato

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Amato, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Amato, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1053325076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amato works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. View the full address on Dr. Amato’s profile.

    Dr. Amato has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.