See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD

Hematology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Adorno Febles works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD
Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD
6 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD
Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Brody, MD
Dr. Joshua Brody, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6193
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5506
  3. 3
    550 1 Avenue Nyu Langone Med Ctr, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Anemia
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adorno Febles?

    Photo: Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adorno Febles to family and friends

    Dr. Adorno Febles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adorno Febles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285052811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adorno Febles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adorno Febles works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adorno Febles’s profile.

    Dr. Adorno Febles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adorno Febles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adorno Febles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adorno Febles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.