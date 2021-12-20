See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Victor Abdy, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Abdy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Abdy works at Advanced Cardiology Practice in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victor Abdy MD
    510 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 790-3232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Victor Abdy, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164446795
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Victor Abdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abdy works at Advanced Cardiology Practice in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Abdy’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Victor Abdy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.