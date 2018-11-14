Overview

Dr. Vicky Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Atherton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.