Dr. Vicky Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Vicky Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Peninsula Gastroentorology2900 Whipple Ave Ste 245, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 326-3600
Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 8, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 964-3636
Atherton Endoscopy Center3351 El Camino Real Ste 220, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 363-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang has been my GI Dr. for years. She is outstanding! Colonoscopies, endoscopies, ulcers, etc. she has diagnosed my issues perfectly and treated them competently. She has a wonderful bedside manner yet you know she is supremely competent.
About Dr. Vicky Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Mandarin and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.