Dr. Vicky Savas, MD

Cardiology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vicky Savas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Savas works at Vicky Savas MD in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vicky Savas, M.D.
    26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 (248) 356-5033
    Wellness Group Inc
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 420, Southfield, MI 48034

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 17, 2022
    Dr Savas assesed my condition and adusted my medications according current blood work and exam. I've never felt better than I now do after seeing her. I highley recomend anyone with heart disease to try her realistic approach to treatment.
    Omar Sr. — Jul 17, 2022
    Cardiology
    38 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1851348494
    Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
    Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Vicky Savas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Savas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

