Dr. Vicky Savas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicky Savas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Savas works at
Locations
-
1
Vicky Savas, M.D.26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 356-5033
-
2
Wellness Group Inc29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 420, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Savas assesed my condition and adusted my medications according current blood work and exam. I've never felt better than I now do after seeing her. I highley recomend anyone with heart disease to try her realistic approach to treatment.
About Dr. Vicky Savas, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1851348494
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savas works at
Dr. Savas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savas speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Savas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savas.
