Dr. Ren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicky Ren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicky Ren, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ren was thorough, professional and kind. She found a small cancer on my arm, and she removed it quickly, completely and painlessly. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Vicky Ren, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
