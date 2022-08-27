Dr. Vicky Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicky Pai, MD
Dr. Vicky Pai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Foothill Eye Care Services210 S Grand Ave Ste 106, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 793-3625
Pasadena Eye Medical Group10 Congress St Ste 340, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 796-5325
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Pai is a great doctor and prevented further harm with their diagnosis. I was visiting numerous Physicians with no avale and Dr. Pai ultimately got the ball rolling to help me get treatment. Dr. Pai has given me a better understanding of managing this condition. Hoping my health improves as well as further success for Dr. Pai. Thank you is an understatement for my gratitude.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1740485895
- Stein Eye Inst-Ucla
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
