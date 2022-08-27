Overview

Dr. Vicky Pai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Pai works at Foothill Eye Medical Group in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.