Dr. Vicky Makker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vicky Makker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 888-4224
Memorial Hospital Opd At 66th St300 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Makker is an exceedingly knowledgable, caring and charismatic physician - a leader in her field. She and her capable staff are there to heal and support you through a grueling and fraught state-of-the-art treatment regimen.
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972769800
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Makker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makker has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Makker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.