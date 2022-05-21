See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Vicky Makker, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicky Makker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Makker works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 888-4224
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital Opd At 66th St
    300 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr. Makker is an exceedingly knowledgable, caring and charismatic physician - a leader in her field. She and her capable staff are there to heal and support you through a grueling and fraught state-of-the-art treatment regimen.
    An admiring and grateful survivor — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Vicky Makker, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972769800
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicky Makker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makker works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Makker’s profile.

    Dr. Makker has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Makker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

