Dr. Vicky Mai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mai works at Riverside Family Physicians in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.