Overview

Dr. Vicky Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Northshore U Hosp



Dr. Lee works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.